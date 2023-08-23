TÜRKIYES CAPITAL ANKARA TO HOST MAJOR TECH EVENT TEKNOFEST NEXT WEEK

Türkiye's capital Ankara to host major tech event TEKNOFEST next week

Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST's second edition this year is set to begin in the capital Ankara next week.

The five-day event, starting on Aug. 30, will feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops.

Visitors can benefit from a vertical wind tunnel, simulation experience areas, planetarium shows, stage shows and various other activities.

The first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a record 2.5 million visitors.

This year's third event will be organized in the country's Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.













