Hungary secures gas procurement deals with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

Hungary achieved positive outcomes in gas procurement negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

An agreement has been reached with Baku for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas. In addition to this agreement, 100 million cubic meters of gas will also be purchased from Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

Azerbaijani journalist Agil Jamal made the following statement on the matter:

"With the latest agreements, Azerbaijan and Türkiye have now become the principal states for ensuring Europe's energy needs, especially in terms of gas supply. As these agreements materialize, it appears that Turkic countries and Türkiye will become indispensable for the energy and gas supply of Eastern European countries in particular, as the repository of this energy."

Another country with which Hungary reached an agreement is Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan aims to use the Trans-Caspian Natural Gas Pipeline to the Caspian Sea for the Southern Gas Corridor.

The corridor had already been established with the activation of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the rich reserves in the Caspian Sea began reaching European consumers.

Türkiye also reached an agreement with Hungary this week on natural gas exports. Thus, Türkiye will start exporting gas through pipelines to a European country that is not its border neighbor for the first time. This will increase Türkiye's role in energy security.

In January, an agreement was also signed between Türkiye and Bulgaria for the export of 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas over a 13-year period.