Türkiye rescues 94 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescued 94 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard said on Monday.

Coast guard units rescued 51 people after they spotted groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Foça districts of the western Izmir province.

Meanwhile, in another operation, coast guard units also saved 32 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district along with 11 others off the coast of Datça district of the western Muğla province.

A total of 94 migrants were taken to provincial migration authorities for regular procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

















