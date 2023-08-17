Empty bus plunges into sea at Istanbul

An IETT (Istanbul Electric Tramway and Tunnel Establishments) bus parked at the Eminönü Haliç Metro IETT Stop moved and fell into the sea. It was reported that the bus was empty. Police and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene.

Efforts to retrieve the bus are ongoing. In a written statement from the Istanbul Governorship, it was stated that "At 08:09, according to the information received from the Security News Center, the EM1 line number empty (Eminönü-Kulaksız) Special Public Bus, which was parked inside the Eminönü IETT garage in Fatih Eminönü Demirtaş Mahallesi Ragıp Gümüşpala Street, moved and fell into the sea due to the handbrake being released.

Fire brigade teams, coast guard, and road maintenance have dispatched one crane to the scene. There are no dead or injured individuals."

The bus driver, Ramazan Şahin, said, "It was parked. I was about to get in the car, and it moved by itself and went into the sea. I don't know how it happened. We will see when we get it out."

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality also issued a statement regarding the private public bus that fell into the sea in Eminönü.

The statement mentioned, "An empty private public bus operating on the EM1 Kulaksız-Eminönü line slipped into the sea due to the driver leaving the vehicle without pulling the handbrake at the Fatih Eminönü IETT garage.

There were no fatalities or injuries in the incident. While an investigation is launched regarding the driver, efforts to retrieve the bus are ongoing."