24 years since devastating Marmara earthquake struck northwestern Türkiye on August 17

On August 17, 1999, at 03:02, the devastating Marmara Earthquake struck with a magnitude of 7.4 and lasted for 45 seconds, leading to destruction in Kocaeli, Sakarya, Istanbul, Düzce, and Yalova.

The earthquake claimed the lives of 17,480 people, leaving 43,953 injured.

Approximately 200,000 individuals were left homeless, with 66,441 residences and 10,901 businesses collapsing. Nearly 16 million people were affected to varying degrees by the quake.

Damage was assessed in 285,211 homes and 42,902 businesses.

Within the context of the Marmara Earthquake, 454 individuals lost their lives in Istanbul. When considering casualties brought to hospitals from Yalova, Düzce, and Gölcük, this number reached 981.

In Istanbul, around 1,880 people were injured. The earthquake caused damage to nearly 41,000 residences and businesses, rendering 18,162 homes uninhabitable due to moderate or severe structural damage.

Within the city, 3,171 schools suffered damage, with 820 experiencing moderate damage and 13 sustaining severe damage. Among the nearly 10,000 public buildings in Istanbul, 1,137 had minor damage, 387 had moderate damage, and 37 suffered severe damage

Avcılar in Istanbul bore the brunt of the earthquake, with 270 fatalities and numerous injuries. The district saw 1,823 homes and 326 businesses collapse or suffer severe damage. Additionally, 5,106 homes and 872 businesses sustained moderate damage, while 3,685 homes and 461 businesses experienced minor damage.

The earthquake plunged Türkiye into mourning with its devastating consequences. Tens of thousands lost their lives, were injured, or left disabled. Homes were reduced to rubble, neighborhoods were transformed into debris, and cities were left in ruins.

The highest death toll, around 4,500 people, occurred in Gölcük. The region, which held prominence in Türkiye's industrial, agricultural, and tourism sectors, suffered significant devastation.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, the Marmara Sea's elevation rise caused the coastline to recede approximately 50 meters into the sea. Depths of up to 2.5 meters formed, leading to parts of Gölcük being submerged.

During the commemoration event on the 24th anniversary of the Marmara Earthquake, held at the Earthquake Memorial on Kavaklı Beach in Kocaeli's Gölcük district, a moment of silence was observed at 03:02, the time of the earthquake. Prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the disaster.