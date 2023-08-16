HISTORICAL BRIDGE RESURFACES AMID WATER RECESSION IN CITYS RIVER

Due to extreme heat and agricultural irrigation in the city, there has been a decrease in the water level of the river. As a result, the historical wooden bridge built over the river centuries ago, which connects the two sides of the river, has become visible.

"I haven't witnessed the water receding to this extent in many years."

Engin Beksaç, the Head of the Department of Art History at Trakya University's Faculty of Literature, expressed that the old bridge pillars observed on both sides of the Meriç Bridge are intriguing. He stated, "We are facing a situation that was not often seen in previous years. The historical bridge's pillars serve as an interesting historical document regarding transportation in the Meriç area. I haven't seen the water recede to this extent in many years. This year, the wooden pillars of the old bridge are quite clearly visible."

Beksaç also pointed out that there are no definitive records about the bridges built over the river centuries ago. He mentioned that they know that wooden bridges were used for river transportation in previous periods, but they do not have precise information about their dating. Beksaç stated, "However, we do not have clear information about its dating. Historically, during the time of Mahmud II, there was an order to build a stone bridge here because an old wooden bridge was not in good condition. The bridge in use today is also known as the Mecidiye Bridge, as it was completed during the time of Sultan Abdülmecid."

