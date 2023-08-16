245 kilos of drugs caught at Habur Customs Gate

A truck entering Türkiye from Iraq through the Habur Customs Gate was deemed suspicious under the scope of combating narcotics crimes and was subjected to a search by Customs Enforcement teams.

During the inspection, it was noticed that the valves of the fuel tank were closed, cutting off the connection between the tank and the vehicle.

A sample of the liquid substance inside the fuel tank was taken for examination.

The narcotic detector dogs participating in the search each showed strong reactions to the substance in question, and through analyses conducted using narcotic substance detection devices and test kits, it was determined that the liquid substance was indeed a narcotic.

As a result of the operation, 245 kilograms of narcotics were seized.