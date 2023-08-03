 Contact Us
In Ankara, a woman named A.K., along with 4 of her friends, raided the clinic after her cat, undergoing infection treatment, died. They physically assaulted the veterinarian Ceren Eroğlu, slapped her, and vandalized the clinic. The incident was captured on security cameras. After giving her statement, A.K. was released. Ceren Eroğlu said, "People should not be able to walk on the streets and attack others. It is unacceptable to experience violence while we treat animals so well."

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published August 03,2023
WOMAN WHOSE CAT DEAD RAIDS CLINIC AND PHYSICALLY ASSAULTS VETERINARIAN

The incident occurred two days ago at a veterinary clinic owned by Ceren Eroğlu in Çankaya district. A.K. brought her cat named 'Victoria,' who had an early birth and caught an infection, to the veterinary clinic.

She first slapped, then hit. After being treated at the clinic, the cat passed away four days later. A.K. blamed the clinic for her cat's death and together with her four friends, she attacked the veterinarian Ceren Eroğlu.

A.K. slapped Eroğlu, pulled her hair, and hit her on the head. She also caused a disturbance by scattering items in the clinic and had to be calmed down by the staff.

The incident was captured on security cameras. In the footage, A.K. can be seen slapping and attacking Eroğlu, as well as causing chaos and scattering items.

While assaulting Eroğlu, A.K. can be heard making threats, saying, "I will disgrace you. I will choke you. Just wait, I'll do even more to you. Here's your clinic for you." Following Eroğlu's complaint, A.K. was taken to the police station but was later released after giving her statement.