Ömer Çelik rages at cancellation of 'Atatürk' series

In his social media post, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik reacted to the cancellation of 'Atatürk' series and stated the following:

"It is shameful for an America-based series/film platform to succumb to the pressure of the Armenian lobby and remove the 'Atatürk' series before its release. The stance of this platform is disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Türkiye and our nation.

As we have expressed on various occasions before, this so-called genocide network in the US manipulates historical events for their false political agenda. The sole purpose of this lobby is to obstruct the normalization of Türkiye-Armenia relations, as has been seen repeatedly. The activities of these networks hold no value against Atatürk and the Republic of Türkiye. Those who give in to these networks should be ashamed."