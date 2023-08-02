Cause of fire in the Istanbul Business Center is investigated

A fire broke out in the basement of a 4-story business center located on Hür Street in Yıldırım Neighborhood. The cause of the fire, which is yet to be determined, was reported, and upon notification, firefighting, health, and police teams were dispatched to the scene from several neighboring districts.

During the extinguishing efforts, the firefighters, who were affected by heavy smoke, received initial treatment in the ambulance.

The firefighting teams continue to intervene in the fire, which has caused intense smoke in the area.

It was learned that there are people trapped in the business center, and rescue operations are ongoing.