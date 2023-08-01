TÜRKIYES FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM CONTINUES

Through operations conducted domestically, at the borders, and beyond the borders, both individual terrorists are being captured, and blows are dealt to the organization's financial resources.

In this context, an operation was carried out in the Lice district of Diyarbakır.

Announced by Ali Yerlikaya The information regarding the operation, which was carried out by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, was shared by the Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya.

Minister Yerlikaya shared the following statement on his social media account:

"PREVENTING THE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION FROM EARNING 11 BILLION TL ILLEGAL REVENUE THROUGH SEIZED DRUGS IN LICE RURAL AREA.

In order to prevent the terrorist organization from gaining income from drugs, a NARCOTERROR OPERATION was conducted in the Lice rural area by our Diyarbakır Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

As a result of the operation; 114 kg of powdered cannabis, 299 kg of hashish, 3,143,050 cannabis plants, and 415,000 skunk plants were seized.

I congratulate our Gendarmerie who carried out the operation.

Our fight against drugs will continue with determination.