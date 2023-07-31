PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS BUSY DIPLOMATIC TRAFFIC IN JULY

During July, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a busy diplomatic schedule, visiting 5 countries in just 10 days and covering a distance of 10,000 kilometers. He engaged in numerous meetings with leaders, discussing bilateral relations, regional, and global developments.

Erdoğan met with more than 10 leaders at the NATO Summit.

In July, Erdoğan made his first foreign visit to Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit held in Vilnius. During the summit, he met with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Miçotakis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In Lithuania, Erdoğan also met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Von der Leyen.

Additionally, he held a trilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. During the meeting concerning Sweden's application for NATO membership, Türkiye's demands were met.

During the Gulf tour covering three countries in July, President Erdoğan also met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim in Doha, and United Arab Emirates' State President Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. In these visits, billion-dollar agreements were signed. Following the Gulf tour, Erdoğan visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) and met with his counterpart Ersin Tatar in Nicosia.

He also hosted many leaders in Türkiye.

Erdoğan continued his diplomatic activities in Türkiye as well. He welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Istanbul; and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Ankara.

President Erdoğan intervened in the resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine and took steps towards establishing unity in Palestine. He brought together Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh at Beştepe.

Erdoğan's telephone diplomacy was also intense in July, as he had phone conversations with the Presidents of Serbia, the Czech Republic, Liberia, and Sri Lanka, as well as the Prime Ministers of Japan and Iraq.