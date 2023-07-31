İzmir metro employees begin strike after failed collective bargaining agreement negotiations

The Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations involving 625 employees, authorized on behalf of İzmir Metro Inc. by the Social Democratic Public Employers Union and the Railway Workers Union of Türkiye, did not yield any results.

Hamdullah Giral, the President of the İzmir Branch of the Railway Workers Union of Türkiye, stated to the press, "As we could not achieve our just demands, we are now implementing the strike decision we had previously taken. May it be auspicious for all of us."

Giral emphasized that despite the strike decision, they are always open to negotiations for the sake of the workers' rights, saying, "Those who are forcing us to implement this strike decision, those who are putting us in difficulty, should now think about it. Our door is open, and we are waiting. No one will enter the workplaces from now on. We are here throughout the day. Together, with dances and applause, we are posting our strike announcements in the workplaces.



THEY COULD NOT REACH AN AGREEMENT ON 11 POINTS.

Later, the workers hung a banner on the building that says, "There is a strike in this workplace."

It was learned that the parties could not reach an agreement on 11 points, which also included welfare benefits and inflation differentials.

Meanwhile, many tram stations remained empty due to the strike, and citizens who couldn't use the metro and tram had to resort to buses or taxis, for which the municipality arranged additional services.