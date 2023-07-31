COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR ALTUN, ITS VERY IMPORTANT FOR THE TURKISH PUBLIC TO BE INFORMED.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized, in a post on his social media account, that disinformation campaigns carried out with the purpose of psychological warfare, both globally and in Türkiye, aimed to exert pressure on democracy and democratic negotiation culture. Altun underlined that false news and manipulative information posed a clear threat to democracy and human rights, and he pointed out that the primary objective of disinformation campaigns was to create political instability and social chaos.

In this context, Altun stated that the most frequently used tactic during these campaigns was to fuel radicalism and expressed the following:

"Türkiye has achieved significant progress in many fields, becoming a regional power and a global actor that contributes to the balance of world politics, thanks to the governments led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after 2002. While Türkiye continues its struggle for growth and liberation with the vision of Türkiye Century, Türkiye's adversaries are launching successive disinformation campaigns by deploying fifth column elements."

Altun drew attention to facing various types of disinformation campaigns after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6 and during the election process. He continued as follows:

"We have fortunately fought against these malicious campaigns strongly. Unfortunately, we are witnessing an increase in these malicious campaigns in recent days. For example, many of the circulating news related to refugees contain disinformation. When an event that disrupts social peace occurs, the perpetrator is falsely portrayed as a foreign national, even though it is not the case.

Another example is related to our efforts to combat forest fires, especially during the summer and in the context of global climate change. Our state effectively fights against forest fires, and one of the significant tools in this process is unmanned aerial vehicles. Despite the transparency of the process of leasing these vehicles by the relevant public authority, news is made as if there were suspicions, attempting to hinder Türkiye's effectiveness in combating forest fires, making it one of the most successful countries in the world in this regard."

"The consciousness of the Turkish public is of utmost importance."

Altun also stated that another area where disinformation campaigns intensify was in the field of national defense. He recorded the following:

"The lie that 'Çankırı Howitzer Factory belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces was sold to Qatar' is a concrete example of this. We see that this lie is being circulated in an organized manner by many social media accounts. The main purpose here is to produce manipulation that will open our distinguished institutions, which ensure the security and peace of the country, to debate.

As the Directorate of Communications, we are aware of these systematic attacks from both internal and external sources. Of course, we are determinedly working to counter these attacks, and in this process, we urge social media companies to be much more vigilant in combating disinformation. Without a doubt, the consciousness of the Turkish public against these disinformation campaigns is of utmost importance. Our real agenda is to structurally resolve the difficulties caused by global crises and make our country even more prosperous, and continue to be a claiming force in global politics with our strong political leadership.

Altun also included in his post the genuine information provided to the public by the Directorate of Communications Disinformation Combat Center regarding news related to refugees, UAVs used in firefighting, and the Çankırı Howitzer Factory."