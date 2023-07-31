Bullfights held at Karagöl Plateau Festival in Antalya

As part of the festivities organized by Kumluca Municipality, a circumcision celebration and a concert by Zara were held for two days. In the final part of the festivities, 42 bulls from Rize, Artvin, Aydın, Muğla, Denizli, and İzmir competed in bull wrestling.

Some bulls managed to escape from their competitors and went beyond the wire fences surrounding the wrestling area.

At the end of the matches, witnessed by approximately 5,000 people, the bull owners were awarded cups and medals by Kumluca Mayor Mustafa Köleoğlu and other dignitaries.

Mayor Köleoğlu stated that they aimed to create a festive atmosphere and provide a great time in the region, which is used as a highland during the summer and has around 700 households.