Fatal outcome in Bilecik treasure excavation, cyanide detected in well

The incident occurred around 20:30 the day before yesterday in Satuk Buğra Han Street, Camicedit Neighborhood, Osmaneli district.

Upon receiving a report that two people had fallen into a well in the yard of a house, firefighting and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Abdullah Alkan, who was rescued from the well by the firefighters, was taken to Bozüyük State Hospital. When a strong odor emerged, the teams measured high levels of hydrogen cyanide in the well and immediately informed AFAD. AFAD teams arrived at the scene and descended into the well wearing gas masks, where they found the lifeless body of Nihat Kalkandelen. Following the initial examination, it was determined that Kalkandelen had lost his life due to cyanide. His body was taken to Osmaneli Mustafa Selahattin Çetintaş State Hospital for autopsy.

An investigation has been launched into the incident for "causing death by negligence" and "violating the Law on Cultural and Natural Heritage," where it was determined that a well measuring 4 square meters in width and 15 meters in depth was dug with the intention of excavation, and a rope mechanism was installed above it.

During the examination of the sample taken from the well by AFAD officials, traces of cyanide were detected. It was determined that Nihat Kalkandelen and Abdullah Alkan had entered the well in search of treasure and used cyanide to soften the walls during the excavation.

It was reported that Abdullah Alkan, who is undergoing treatment at Bozüyük State Hospital, remains in critical condition. One person who had tried to rescue Alkan and showed symptoms was taken to the hospital, and 40 people, including AFAD, firefighting, and healthcare personnel who were present at the scene and placed under observation at Bilecik Education and Research Hospital as a precaution within the scope of Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Threats (CBRN) procedure, have been discharged.