President Erdoğan receives Chinese foreign minister for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

Earlier, Wang, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

On Tuesday, China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for a month, and reappointed Wang as the country's top diplomat.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.