Police raid on house in Istanbul unveils illegal migration operation

The relentless struggle against illegal migration continues.

In this context, strict inspections, especially in metropolitan areas, are in place.

They jumped out of the window when they saw the police Upon receiving a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a house in Birlik neighborhood of Esenler district in Istanbul.

Six Afghan and four Palestinian illegal immigrants, upon seeing the police, jumped out of the window of the first-floor apartment in an attempt to escape.

10 immigrants will be deported The police managed to prevent their escape and apprehended 10 illegal immigrants.

After the necessary procedures at the police station, the 10 immigrants were taken to a deportation center.

The moments when the illegal immigrants jumped out of the window one after another were captured on camera.