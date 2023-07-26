Fight against forest fire continues in Antalya

Efforts to control the forest fire that broke out at Göynük Değirmendere Neigborhood have been ongoing since 21:08 the previous day. In the area where ground transportation is difficult, night vision helicopters and ground teams intervened against the flames throughout the night.

From the early hours of the morning, additional helicopters and airplanes have also started to intervene in the fire.

The helicopters operating in the area are descending to the sea to collect water and providing support to extinguishing efforts by carrying the water to the burning areas. On the ground, the flames are being tackled with the help of bulldozers, heavy machinery, fire trucks, and forest workers.

Support from Russia for firefighting efforts

The General Directorate of Forestry announced on its social media accounts that 10 planes, 27 helicopters, 73 fire trucks, 7 construction equipment, and 654 personnel were involved in the fight against the fire.

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 2 BE-200ES amphibious planes provided support for the firefighting efforts in Antalya. The statement mentioned that the planes had dropped over 800 tons of water on the fire zone, and highlighted that the pilots had worked in challenging mountainous terrain with dense smoke and poor visibility conditions.