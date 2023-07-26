Earth scientist Prof. Dr. Naci Görür issues warnings after earthquake in Adana

Science Academy Member and Earth Scientist Prof. Dr. Naci Görür evaluated the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 that occurred in the Kozan district of Adana.

Prof. Dr. Naci Görür emphasized the sensitivity of the Adana region and issued important warnings. He also made an assessment regarding the potential Marmara earthquake, stating that the earthquake is approaching for sure.

"ENERGY RELEASED IN THE FEBRUARY 6 EARTHQUAKES TRANSFERRED TO UNBROKEN FAULTS"

Prof. Dr. Naci Görür reminded about the energy released by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, saying, "The faults where today's earthquake occurred are generally left-lateral strike-slip faults. On February 6, a very large earthquake occurred in the Southeast, namely on the East Anatolian fault. The East Anatolian fault, including the Dead Sea, extended from there to Diyarbakır, let's say Hatay, became a major earthquake zone. Two consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 occurred. A tremendous amount of energy was released. If I'm not mistaken, the energy released was equivalent to about 4 million tons of TNT.

Görür added ''Now, not all of this energy is dissipated. Some of this energy, I estimate up to 20%, remains unbroken. It is transferred to the faults or fault segments that have not ruptured in that region. This energy is transferred not only to the fault that directly generates earthquakes but also to neighboring faults, whether they are related to it or not. Therefore, after the earthquakes on February 6, I immediately said that attention should be paid to Adana and Hatay on February 7. Just because of this transfer mechanism that I mentioned, and indeed, 15 days later, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in Hatay. We had already mentioned that 15 days ago. We warned to pay attention to Hatay. We also said 'pay attention to Adana.'"

Prof. Dr. Naci Görür, regarding the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 in Adana, stated, "Now, in Adana, there is an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5, 5.6 today. In Adana, there are many faults and fault fringes associated with or close to the East Anatolian fault zone, which can produce earthquakes. There was a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which caused some damage in certain places in Adana. The Adana region still maintains its sensitivity. We do not know how much stress transfer and stress accumulation there is in other faults. Let's say many faults in the Adana basin have been accumulating stress for a long time, and if the February 6 earthquakes are transferring energy to a fault that has accumulated enough stress there, it could be the final straw that breaks the camel's back and cause a certain level of earthquake.

He olsa mentioned ''Therefore, when we say 'be careful in Adana,' I even said 'be careful in Cyprus.' Mr. Celal Şengör also said that one should be careful in both Adana and Cyprus. The reason we say this is because of the two major earthquakes and the plate movements in the region. Due to the movement of the Anatolian plate towards the south-southwest by 7 meters, 7.5 meters relative to the Arabian plate, there may be a stress transfer to the faults in the Adana basin, Cyprus, and that region. We are saying this with the assumption that these faults might have undergone changes in the stress field. But now, people are writing to me on Twitter. Especially those living in Adana, 'Professor, will there be a larger earthquake? Where will it occur? How will it happen?' They are trying to push us to say something about things we don't really know. There was a major earthquake. Let's say it was 5.6. There will be smaller earthquakes, like 4.6 and smaller, at certain intervals and for a certain period of time."

Prof. Dr. Naci Görür, who issued warnings about the potential Marmara earthquake, stated, "We expect a minimum magnitude of 7.2, maximum 7.6, the rupture of the northern branch of the North Anatolian fault within the Marmara region. There are already various branches there. We expect those branches to rupture. In Istanbul, the earthquake is a serious matter, and nothing has changed. As we always say, we need to prepare Istanbul for the earthquake. We need to do it ourselves. There is no joking about this matter. I always say we need to do it with a mobilization spirit. It is certain that the earthquake is approaching in Istanbul.

Naci Görür mentioned ''In the studies conducted, starting from the 1999 earthquakes, and with the possibility of it occurring at any moment since 1999, it was said that the probability of it happening within 30 years was 62%. Now, 23-24 years have passed. Therefore, in my opinion, we are heading towards more hopeless outcomes with that probability. This is because every year, there is a stress increase equivalent to two and a half centimeters of movement in the northern branch of the North Anatolian fault. Moreover, considering the additional stress that large earthquakes in Turkey put on the Anatolian fault zone, it is not possible for this situation to prolong indefinitely."