TEI to showcase domestic and national engines

According to the statement made by TUSAŞ Motor Sanayii (TEI), under the auspices of the Presidency, TEI will participate in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23), which will take place at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center from 25th to 28th July. During the fair, TEI will showcase its domestically designed, developed, produced, and operated national engines.

The statement included the following comments:

"At IDEF, an important platform for promotion, marketing, and collaboration where numerous Turkish and global defense industry companies will come together, TEI will present its national engines as well as its manufacturing capabilities to the interest of the visitors. At the fair, TEI will exhibit various engines, including the full-scale 'mock-up' of Türkiye's most powerful national aviation engine, the TEI-TF10000, the national helicopter engine TEI-TS1400, the national turbodiesel aviation engine TEI-PD170, Türkiye's first medium-range anti-ship missile engine TEI-TJ300, turbojet engines TEI-TJ30, TEI-TJ60, TEI-TJ90U, and the two-stroke gasoline aviation engine TEI-PG50S. TEI will also showcase the T700-TEI-701D, Türkiye's first domestically manufactured helicopter engine, as well as the parts produced for the F110 engines powering the Turkish Air Force's F16 fleet and the LEAP engine, the world's most preferred civil aviation engine. Additionally, TEI will present parts manufactured using the additive manufacturing method, considered the future of manufacturing technology, to the visitors."