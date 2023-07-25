 Contact Us
News Türkiye After Adana earthquake, rocks fall, blocking the roads

After Adana earthquake, rocks fall, blocking the roads

After the 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Kozan district of Adana, rock fragments fell onto the road in the mountainous area of Feke district. The road is closed for transportation.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published July 25,2023
Subscribe
AFTER ADANA EARTHQUAKE, ROCKS FALL, BLOCKING THE ROADS

In the earthquake centered in Kozan district of Adana, rock fragments fell onto the road from the mountainous area of Uğurlubağ neighborhood in Feke district. The road connecting Uğurlubağ neighborhood to Kozan district has been closed.

In addition, the walls of two abandoned old buildings collapsed in Kozan.

An investigation is underway to determine whether there is any damage in buildings that suffered severe and moderate damage during the earthquake on February 6 in Adana.

An investigation is underway to determine whether there is any damage in buildings that suffered severe and moderate damage during the earthquake on February 6 in Adana.