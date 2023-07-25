After Adana earthquake, rocks fall, blocking the roads

In the earthquake centered in Kozan district of Adana, rock fragments fell onto the road from the mountainous area of Uğurlubağ neighborhood in Feke district. The road connecting Uğurlubağ neighborhood to Kozan district has been closed.

In addition, the walls of two abandoned old buildings collapsed in Kozan.

An investigation is underway to determine whether there is any damage in buildings that suffered severe and moderate damage during the earthquake on February 6 in Adana.

An investigation is underway to determine whether there is any damage in buildings that suffered severe and moderate damage during the earthquake on February 6 in Adana.