President Erdoğan to host his Palestinian counterpart in Ankara

Both bilateral and regional issues will be on the table during the meeting, and mutual exchange of views will take place.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara after a one-year hiatus.

The Erdoğan-Abbas meeting will take place at the Beştepe Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan will officially welcome his Palestinian counterpart with a formal ceremony at the Presidential Complex. After the ceremony, the leaders will hold one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

The main agenda will focus on the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Discussions will revolve around steps that could be taken towards a two-state solution in the region.

During the meeting, Erdoğan and Abbas will also discuss Türkiye-Palestine relations. They will exchange ideas on further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries. Additionally, they will evaluate current regional and international issues.

The visit of Netanyahu was postponed due to health issues.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Binyamin Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to a surgical operation he underwent.