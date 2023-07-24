Commemoration message for Sadık Ahmet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In the message shared on the ministry's Twitter account, the following statement was used: "On the 28th anniversary of the passing of Dr. Sadık Ahmet, the unforgettable leader of the the Party of Friendship, Equality and Peace and the Western Thrace Turks, we commemorate him with gratitude, respect, and prayers."

The message also included the following estatement: "We will continue to be supporters of our compatriots in the just struggle pioneered by Dr. Sadık Ahmet and advocate for all legitimate rights of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace."

The late Ahmet, who had fought for the democratic rights of the Muslim Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, Greece, for many years, had tragically lost his life on July 24, 1995, at the age of 48, in a suspicious traffic accident.