Turkish tanks will strike with VOLKAN

ASELSAN will showcase its capabilities in communication, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar, and unmanned systems to domestic and foreign visitors at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23), which will be held in Istanbul from July 25th to 28th.

By updating tanks belonging to friendly and allied countries, primarily the Turkish Armed Forces, in line with current developments, ASELSAN enhances its effectiveness. During the fair, ASELSAN will also introduce the VOLKAN Firing Control System.

The VOLKAN Firing Control System, uniquely developed by ASELSAN to meet end-user requirements, has successfully completed its qualification tests and has been integrated into ALTAY, M60T, and Leopard2A4 tanks.

The VOLKAN Firing Control System, developed under the Presidency of Defense Industries, has provided the Turkish Armed Forces' tanks with the highest level of firing capability in combat conditions. The VOLKAN Firing Control System offers an updated system architecture, effective day and night vision, high probability of hitting the target in the first shot, a new generation user interface, and the ability to perform static or moving firing control functions under challenging combat, terrain, and weather conditions.

By nationalizing the tank firing control systems, the Turkish Armed Forces' dependence on foreign sources has been eliminated. With the integrated tank onboard training infrastructure added to the system, the operational competence of the crew has also been elevated to the highest level.