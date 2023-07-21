Invitation from Emine Erdoğan to philanthropists for the event organized for earthquake victims

Erdoğan quoted the post shared by the foundation on Twitter, which read: "Gönülden Gönüle Kardeşlik Köprüsü Hayır Çarşısı, under the patronage and participation of our esteemed Emine Erdoğan, Honorary President of the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation, will be held in Istanbul from July 22nd to 25th. We invite all of our people to our event."

In her own post, Emine Erdoğan included the following statements: "As we heal others, we actually heal ourselves. We have never stopped running to heal the wounds of our earthquake-stricken brothers and sisters, whose pain lingers in our hearts. Let's continue the spirit of solidarity that turns the disaster of the century into the mobilization of the century. I invite all philanthropists to enrich 'Gönülden Gönüle Kardeşlik Köprüsü Hayır Çarşısı' of the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation with their support."