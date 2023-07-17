President Erdoğan arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of his three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.

In the first leg of his visit, Erdoğan will be welcomed in the city of Jeddah by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with an official ceremony.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks, followed by inter-delegation meetings.

Bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan will visit Qatar and the UAE, respectively.

During his visit to three Gulf countries, Erdoğan previously said that he wants to boost ties with them and finalize investment deals.