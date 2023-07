Fight against extreme wildfire in Çanakkale still continiues

Extinguish efforts to wildfires in northwest region of Marmara, Çanakkale which is ongoing for 17 hours still continues.

Extinguishing efforts to the wildfires, which had started near Kızılkeçili village on Sunday at 16:31 PM, have intensified with the sunrise, with the assistance of firefighting planes.

The cause of fire still unclear.

Kemel village had evacuated on Monday due to ongoing wildfire.