Cost-saving directive issued to public institutions by Minister Şimşek

Before his trip to India for the G20, Minister Şimşek had signed a memorandum on Friday, which was subsequently sent to all public institutions today. The memorandum reminded that the "Cost-Saving Measures" Presidential Decree, dated June 30, 2021, concerning the achievement of savings in the expenditures of public institutions and organizations, reduction of bureaucratic procedures, and effective, economical, and efficient use of public resources, had been published.

It was stated that the public institutions and organizations within the scope of this memorandum were instructed to comply with the measures determined in the memorandum regarding their domestic and international expenditures from their own budgets or other sources of savings, as well as the use of movable and immovable properties.

The Presidential Decree had emphasized the general principle that says public services should be carried out within budget limits and with maximum cost-saving, without exceeding the allocated resources.

The memorandum had emphasized the avoidance of activity expansion and increase in the workload, which would create an additional burden on the budgets. It had also stated that any expenditure or commitment not directly related to the areas of activity specified in the relevant legislation should not be made, and procurement specifications and contracts should not include elements unrelated to the subject of procurement. It had also further highlighted the importance of utilizing economies of scale in procurement to meet the needs at lower costs through joint procurement and widespread efforts.

Additional Cost-Saving Measures in the Public Sector

In the circular published today and signed by Minister Şimşek, it was reminded that, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Presidential Decree No. 1 regarding the Presidency Organization, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance was entrusted with the tasks and authorities of assisting in the preparation and implementation of fiscal and economic policies, determining necessary standards and limitations to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and economy, productivity in public expenditures, and making mandatory regulations and taking measures for all public institutions to comply with in these matters.

According to the memorandum issued with the aim of reviewing all expenses, except those related to earthquake costs, taking necessary steps for the prompt implementation of measures, and ensuring uncompromising cost-saving measures, public institutions are required to adhere to the general principles mentioned above. According to it, they should conduct their expenses, such as acquisition and leasing of immovable properties, procurement and use of official vehicles, communication expenses, personnel assignments, press and publication expenses, stationery and inventory purchases, in accordance with the rules of cost-saving.

Additionally, public institutions are obliged to comply with the rules specified in the circular regarding representation, ceremonies, hospitality, promotion, personnel expenses, energy and water procurement, personnel transportation services, and other matters.

The administrations will report the savings they have achieved through their operations and procedures in accordance with the topics regulated in the memorandum, as well as the areas where savings are possible in the following period, to the Ministry of Treasury and Finance through official correspondence by July 28, via ministries and other relevant authorities.