TURKUVAZ MEDIA GROUP PRESENTS 15TH JULY PHOTO EXHIBITION: HONORING TÜRKIYES HEROIC STRUGGLE

Turkuvaz Media Group is organizing the "15th July Photo Exhibition" on the 7th anniversary of the July 15th coup attempt, where traitors attempted to seize Türkiye's stability and the nation's will but were stopped by the epic struggle of the people.

The exhibition will take place at Atatürk Cultural Center's Multipurpose Hall from July 13th to July 16th. It will feature photographs depicting the heroic struggle of the nation, who defended their independence and country at the cost of their lives on the night of July 15th.

The exhibition will showcase photographs obtained from various sources, as well as news and informational content from the Turkuvaz Media archive. The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM for three consecutive days.







