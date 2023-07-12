Türkiye to be affected by heat waves in upcoming days

IT WILL BE AFFECTIVE IN WESTERN AND SOUTHERN AREAS

THE AFFECT OF HUMIDITY IN COASTAL AREAS

WHAT DO HEAT WAVES MEAN?

A lot of areas inhave been affected by heavy rain for days. Heavy rain which has caused flooding especially in Western Black Sea region has left its place forAccording to the announcement made by General Dictorate of Meteorology, thewill rise by 4 to 6 degrees, therefore it will be navigating much higher than the seasonal normals.Offficials have been warning citizens about the heat waves. Especially people with chronic illnesses need to be a lot more careful.Climate Scientist Prof. Dr.told TRT news: "We have seen that the pressure structure, which was the reason of heat waves especially in Europe for the last few months, has started to be affective in Türkiye."Prof. Dr. Gönençgil said: "According to global processes, especially in terms of pressure centers and structures that concern Türkiye , the heat waves will last until this Sunday'' adding that a similar situation had happened last summer as well."Temperature will rise especially in coastal areas, it is even possible for them to turn into heat waves." he said.Prof Dr. Gönençgil, who put emphasis on the heat waves having some negative consequences, also said that those consequences could be worse with the humidity of coastal areas. He also mentioned these consequences could affect both the daily lives and the health of many people.Both heavy rains and heat waves are expected throughout the summer, Gönençgil said.He continued by mentioning that this is the affect of seasonal or periodical conditions: "Summer rains, which have been different than last periods are predicted to be a little more, or rather a little above the seasonal normals from time to time. As temperature rises, since the moisture holding capacity of the atmosphere is also rising, it rains more. Therefore, this heavy rain, as we have seen in the last couple of days, becomes disastrous and harmful in specific areas of Türkiye."Gönençgil said that the definition of heat waves can differ from area to area and explained it by saying: "40 degrees temperature can cause heat waves in our geographic latitude. However, it is not like that for a more ecvatorial area… It is expected for the temperature to be much higher for heat waves there. This situation is about going over the average temparature and this lasting for a couple of days in our latitude. There are average maximum temperatures. Them going above by 3 to 5 degrees and this lasting for a couple of days means heat waves."























