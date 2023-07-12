News Türkiye Turkish daily Sabah explains background of NATO meeting with Sweden

The eyes were on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan again during the NATO summit, which was held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The meeting President Erdoğan had yesterday with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Ulf Kristersston, Prime Minister of Sweden, was on the top agenda of the global media outlets. Erdoğan later interpreted the meeting by stating, “The game continues, the score is 0-0 for now. We need to wait for and see the upcoming minutes.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, left, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands next to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP)