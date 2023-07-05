ISTANBUL AIRPORT EUROPES BUSIEST HUB ON JUNE 16-JULY 2

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was the busiest air hub in Europe between June 16 and July 2 with an average of 1,525 daily flights, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

It was followed by Amsterdam with 1,370 daily flights, Paris-Charles de Gaulle with 1,351 flights, Frankfurt with 1,314 flights and London Heathrow with 1,306 flights, Eurocontrol data showed.

Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city was placed number seven on a ranking of Europe's busiest air hubs.

Three top 10 airports-Istanbul, Antalya and Palma de Mallorca-handled traffic above their pre-COVID levels.

The UK was the busiest country, recording 6,122 flights-including overflights-last week. Spain followed it with 5,437 flights, Germany with 5,245 flights, France with 4,793 flights and Italy with 4,345 flights from June 16 to July 2.

Türkiye claimed sixth spot in Europe's busiest countries with 3,892 flights last week, much above its 2019 level.

Among the top 10 airlines, only Wizz Air Group, Ryanair Group and Turkish Airlines operated much above their pre-virus level, by 36%, 25% and 13%, respectively.

Ryanair was the top airline with 2,273 daily flights and easyJet was ranked second with 1,732 daily flights. The third-largest average daily flights were carried out by Turkish Airlines with 1,685 daily flights.















