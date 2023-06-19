Lifeless bodies of four Turkmen individuals discovered dismembered inside a refrigerator in Bayraklı district of Izmir

A horrifying incident occurred in Bayraklı district of Izmir yesterday, where the bodies of four individuals, three women from Turkmenistan, were discovered dismembered inside a house's refrigerator. Disturbing new details have emerged regarding this blood-curdling incident.



The incident took place around 12:30 pm on 1594/14 Street in Adalet Mahallesi. Concerned relatives, unable to contact the foreign nationals residing in the house, reported the situation to the police. Upon entering the house, the authorities discovered the bodies of three women in the freezer and the body of a fourth person in the refrigerator.





During the police's search of the house, they found the body of a man named R.N. in the refrigerator. It was revealed that the victims were the mother and her two daughters, while the male body in the refrigerator belonged to the boyfriend of one of the girls residing in the same house.



The suspect, a Turkmenistan national who was identified as the perpetrator of the murders, was known to be working in Çeşme. He was apprehended in Çeşme after fleeing the scene.



Reports indicate that the suspect had a romantic relationship with the mother he killed, and it was discovered that the victims were drugged with a sedative drink prior to the incident.







The suspect, who was reportedly employed at a liver restaurant in Bayraklı, was captured and taken into custody in Çeşme, where he had sought refuge following the crime.



The bodies of the four individuals, including three women of Turkmenistan nationality, found in the freezer in the Bayraklı district, have been sent to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy after examination by the prosecutor.



Ferhat Özkul, a resident of the neighbourhood, expressed deep shock over the incident, stating, "We were deeply affected by such a tragedy happening in our neighbourhood. We heard it was a family disaster. According to what the police informed us, the exact time of the incident is still unclear. It is said that the perpetrator committed the murders first and placed the bodies in the freezer a few days later. There are various speculations surrounding the incident."

















