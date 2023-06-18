 Contact Us
News Türkiye 2,000-year-old female statue head discovered hidden in dishwasher

2,000-year-old female statue head discovered hidden in dishwasher

During a police operation in the Karabağlar district of Izmir, a 2,000-year-old female statue head from the Hellenistic period was discovered concealed in a pot inside a dishwasher. The statue head was reportedly being smuggled out of Türkiye with the intention of selling it at high prices in foreign auctions.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published June 18,2023
Subscribe
2,000-YEAR-OLD FEMALE STATUE HEAD DISCOVERED HIDDEN IN DISHWASHER

In a recent operation organized by the police in the Karabağlar district of Izmir, a 2,000-year-old female statue head belonging to the Hellenistic period was seized.

The statue head, which was intended to be smuggled out of Türkiye to be sold at high prices in foreign auctions, was discovered hidden in a sack inside a pot in a dishwasher during a search of a house on June 13.

The confiscated statue head has been handed over to the Izmir Archeology Museum for further examination.

Additionally, one individual found in the house was detained in connection with the incident. Following the necessary police procedures, the suspect was subsequently released under the order of the prosecutor.

The authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover any additional details and potential involvement in illegal antiquities trafficking.