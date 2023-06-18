2,000-year-old female statue head discovered hidden in dishwasher

In a recent operation organized by the police in the Karabağlar district of Izmir, a 2,000-year-old female statue head belonging to the Hellenistic period was seized.



The statue head, which was intended to be smuggled out of Türkiye to be sold at high prices in foreign auctions, was discovered hidden in a sack inside a pot in a dishwasher during a search of a house on June 13.

The confiscated statue head has been handed over to the Izmir Archeology Museum for further examination.



Additionally, one individual found in the house was detained in connection with the incident. Following the necessary police procedures, the suspect was subsequently released under the order of the prosecutor.



The authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover any additional details and potential involvement in illegal antiquities trafficking.







