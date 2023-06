During a heated altercation that occurred in traffic on the Esenkent-Bahçeşehir road, it is alleged that an IETT driver threw a glass cup at a citizen, striking him in the face.



Reportedly, the IETT driver's aggressive behaviour didn't end there, as he physically assaulted the Istanbulite man.

Fortunately, the complainant managed to capture the incident on video using their mobile phone, providing evidence of the altercation.