TÜRKIYES MISSION IS TO INCREASE FORESTRY, CREATE GREEN OASES IN OUR CITIES

Türkiye's mission is to increase forestry, create green oases in our cities

The Turkish government's mission is to increase forestry and create green oases in our cities with public gardens, said the president on Thursday.

Speaking via videoconference at the opening ceremony for nine Nation's Gardens on Türkiye Environment Week, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that over the last 21 years, "We planted 6.5 billion saplings to date and we will plant 9 million saplings today."

"Our duty is to protect our land, seas, and rivers with successful waste management, and to have the places we live in prosper in accordance with nature by building environmentally friendly buildings," said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan said that his government strives to protect nature and is "working hard for environmental awareness to take root in our society."

He said under a new decree he signed, the week of the June 5 is being celebrated as Türkiye Environment Week under the theme "Clean World, Clean Sea."

On Türkiye's zero waste initiative, Erdoğan said that the main goals of the initiative, which they started five years ago, is to prevent plastic pollution.

In 2017, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has drawn international praise, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Emine Erdoğan during a conference in New York last September.

Last December, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 the International Day of Zero Waste.

With the zero waste initiative, the recycling rate in Türkiye rose to over 30% in 2022 from 13% in 2017, said Erdoğan, adding that efforts to boost waste and recycling awareness will continue.