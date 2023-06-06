TÜRKIYES NEW CABINET TO HOLD 1ST MEETING ON TUESDAY

Türkiye's new Cabinet, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after his reelection on May 28, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the president and Cabinet members will visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Efforts in the quake-hit southern region, economic measures, the fight against terrorism, and border security will be among the session's priority agenda items.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.82%, according to official results.

Erdoğan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex, respectively.

NEW MEMBERS OF CABINET



Vice President: Cevdet Yılmaz

Justice Minister: Yılmaz Tunç

Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş

Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Işıkhan

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Özhaseki

Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar

Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Aşkın Bak

Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Şimşek

Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin

National Defense Minister: Yaşar Güler

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacır

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: İbrahim Yumaklı

Trade Minister: Ömer Bolat

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloğlu