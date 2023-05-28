TÜRKIYES ILL, DISABLED CITIZENS VOTE FROM HOME

Officials from provincial election boards in Türkiye took mobile ballot boxes to the residence of citizens who could not step out to vote due to illness or disability in the country's first-ever presidential runoff on Sunday.

In the southeastern province of Adiyaman, portable cabins were brought to the residence of 18-year-old Sumeyye Şahin by local officials. She was informed about the voting process.

Speaking to Anadolu, Şahin thanked the officials who came to her house and wished the nation good luck for the elections.

Elsewhere, 90-year-old Osman Erdil said he could not go out to vote due to old age related illness and thanked the officials who brought the ballot box to his residence.

The 'mobile ballot box' system was created for voters who are bedridden due to illness or disability.

Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Türkiye starting 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, and the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.