TORNADO BLOWS ROOFS IN TÜRKIYES SIVAS

The tornado that occurred in the Zara district of Türkiye's Sivas damaged the roofs of some houses and barns.

The strong wind, which has been effective since noon in the district center, turned into a tornado in Ahmet Başyurt Mahallesi Kanlıçayır location.

The roofs of some houses and barns in the region were damaged due to the short-lived tornado.

The moment of the tornado tossing the pieces on the roofs of the buildings in the district was recorded in the mobile phone camera of the citizens.

On the other hand, the downpour was also effective in the center of Sivas.

Drivers had difficulty in moving their vehicles through puddles on the roads.

Accidents occurred in many parts of the city due to the torrential rain.