TÜRKIYE REJECTS BASELESS CLAIMS ON PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS HEALTH

Türkiye on Wednesday rejected "baseless claims" about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's health.

"We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan's health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant opening via videoconference," the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK (Justice and Development) Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun added.

The directorate's center for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdoğan "had a heart attack and was hospitalized" did not reflect the truth.

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, Omer Celik, said there is "immoral false news" being published by some foreign media outlets about Erdogan's health.

"Our president is on duty. After a little rest, he will continue his programs in the same way," Celik said on Twitter.

He also expressed his thanks for the get well wishes sent from all over the world.