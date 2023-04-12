UZBEK PRESIDENT RECEIVES TÜRKIYES FIRST INDIGENOUS ELECTRIC CAR

Türkiye's first indigenous electric car Togg on Wednesday was presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In a phone call, Mirziyoyev thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Togg, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The Uzbek president stressed that Türkiye's breakthrough in the field of industry under Erdoğan is "quite valuable," adding that Togg will be recorded as the success of the Turkic world as well as Türkiye.

Also discussing the bilateral relations over the phone, Erdoğan said the Turkic world will move forward with unity, and strong cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan is one of the main pillars of this understanding.

Mirziyoyev became the second leader acquiring Togg after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Early April, Togg took to the road after its ceremonial delivery to Erdoğan.

While presenting the car to Mirziyoyev, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said: "We are very happy and proud to have brought such a technological marvel produced by Türkiye to Uzbekistan..."

Along with Varank, Mirziyoyev drove Togg in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

"The president also drove the car. He was really satisfied," Varank said.

For his part, Mirziyoyev said: "I know the meaning of this gift. It will be recorded as the success of Turkic states in the world. It is an indicator of what Türkiye can do. The doors of your ancestral homeland are always open to you."

TOGG



The price of the standard range model T10X ranges from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million Türkish liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model is priced at 1.215 million Turkish liras (about $64,000).

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometers (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, with delivery set to start this October, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The second version also sports an all-wheel drive, featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different color options for the electric vehicle.