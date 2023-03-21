New Zealand announces $2.4M more in humanitarian assistance for Türkiye, Syria

New Zealand announced additional humanitarian aid of NZ$4 million (approximately $2.4 million) on Tuesday for people affected by last month's deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the latest assistance, saying it is the third tranche of humanitarian funding to support those in urgent need.

"We are saddened to see our friends and partners in Türkiye-a country we have a long-standing and significant relationship with-affected on such a scale," she said in a statement.

"And those impacted by the earthquakes in Syria were already an extremely vulnerable community after living through 12 years of conflict," Mahuta added.

With the new assistance, New Zealand's total humanitarian funding for the people affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in both countries now stands at NZ$8.5 million (approximately $5.2 million).

The funding was pledged at an International Donors' Conference in Support of the People in Türkiye and Syria in Brussels on March 20, hosted by the European Commission, the Government of Sweden and Turkish authorities, according to the statement.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

























