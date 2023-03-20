TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL ASSETS CLIMB TO $312.1B IN JANUARY

Türkiye's external assets rose to $312.1 billion at the end of January, growing 0.6% from the end of 2022, according to official data released on Monday.

Liabilities against non-residents dropped 1.8% to $574.1 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $262 billion at the end of January versus minus $274.5 billion at the end of last year.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP-which can be either positive or negative-is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and its citizens.