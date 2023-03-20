Türkiye, Saudi Arabia sign trade agreements in various areas

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed trade agreements in various areas at the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum on Sunday.

More than 450 companies from both countries participated in the forum as well as Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, according to the Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA.

In his speech at the forum held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Qasabi said the forum will contribute to the creation of new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Three trade cooperation agreements were signed between representatives of the Saudi and Turkish business world.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ekhbariya TV channel said, however, that at least eight agreements were signed between the two sides and that the number of agreements would likely increase.
























