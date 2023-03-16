Turkish, Kazakh leaders meet ahead of summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for talks.

The meeting came ahead of an extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

No further information was released about the closed-door meeting.

During the summit, which will focus on disaster and emergency management, and humanitarian aid, the leaders will elaborate on multilateral cooperation and coordination mechanisms in the fight against disasters, and hold consultations on current challenges in the region, according to a statement by the organization.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.