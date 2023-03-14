Pakistani planes carrying tents for quake victims arrive in southern Türkiye

Pakistani planes carrying tents for quake victims have arrived in Türkiye's southern Adana province.

"Two consignments comprising 2,400 tents arrived at Türkiye's Adana via two chartered planes on March 13. In the last 48 hours, this was the fourth plane that had arrived from Pakistan, each carrying 1,200 tents," the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

Pakistan has launched a special chartered flight operation to expedite the transport of 50,000 tents to Türkiye by the third week of March, it added.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, a former deputy speaker of the provincial Punjab Assembly, accompanied the plane from Pakistan.

Khan told reporters that Pakistan and Türkiye have "a heart-to-heart relationship" that transcends the boundaries of time and geography.

"It is unique in the sense that the strength of one country makes another stronger and the pain of one country is felt by the other. Whether it be floods in Pakistan or earthquake in Türkiye, Pakistani and Turkish people have always stood by eachothers' side," he added.

Burcu Çevik, an official from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their quick response and solidarity with Türkiye in this testing time.

Under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earthquake relief supplies, mainly winterized tents, are being transported through air, land, and sea routes. From Feb. 7 till date, 14 aircraft have brought aid to Türkiye.

At least 48,448 people have been killed by the earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the powerful quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces-Kahramanmaraş, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ, and Şanlıurfa.