An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of which is the Göksun district.

According to the data of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake, the epicenter of which was in the Göksun district of Kahramanmaraş, took place at 09:47.

The earthquake, which was felt slightly, was recorded at a depth of 7 kilometers. After a short-term panic, citizens hugged their mobile phones and tried to reach their relatives.