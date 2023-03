Turkish, Sierra Leonean presidents meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Julius Maada Wonie Bio in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Bio held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.

No further information was released about the meeting.

The relations between Türkiye and Sierra Leone were established in 1971.