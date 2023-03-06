Jordan sends relief plane to quake-affected people in Türkiye

Jordan on Monday sent a cargo plane loaded with relief materials to help the victims of twin earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

The plane was carrying 11 tons of food and health supplies which will be delivered to Hatay province in southern Türkiye, Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization said in a statement.

"More aid is being worked on during the coming period, which covers the basic needs of the afflicted," Secretary-General Hussein Al-Shibli said in a statement.

Since the second day of the earthquake disaster, Jordan has sent to Türkiye and Syria 13 aid cargo planes, 110 relief trucks, 10 ambulances, and 10,000 tents.

More than 45,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces on Feb. 6.



























